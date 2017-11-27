Dengue cases mount to 8,896 in Delhi

At least 347 cases of dengue were reported in the city last week, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease to 8,896, according to a municipal report released today. (Reuters)

The number of malaria and chikungunya cases recorded till November 25 stood at 1,128 and 901.

Of the total 8,896 cases of dengue, 4,556 patients belonged to Delhi. 4,340 patients from other states came to the city for treatment, the report read.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease claimed its first victim in the city this year on August 1 when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndrome at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). Three more deaths were reported in October by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates data for the entire city. The civic body, however, has not acknowledged two fatalities due to dengue at the LNJP Hospital. The number of dengue cases recorded in the city in October stood at 2,022 while 727 cases have been reported this month till November 25, it said.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between mid-July and November-end. This year, however, the disease spread much earlier.

Dengue and chikungunya are caused by aedes aegypti mosquito, which breeds in clear water. The female anopheles mosquito, which causes malaria, can breed in both fresh and muddy water. According to the SDMC, mosquito breeding has been reported from 2,08,048 households in Delhi till November 25. The number of cases recored in areas falling under the north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations stood at 700, 698 and 398 respectively. As many as 2,760 cases were recorded in areas not falling under the three corporations. At least 21 deaths due to dengue were reported last year from various city hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official figure of the civic bodies was 10.

Seventeen deaths, suspected to be due to malaria, were also reported by civic bodies last year. At least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various city hospitals due to complications triggered by chikungunya, though civic authorities kept the death tally at zero. One of the worst outbreaks of chikungunya was in 2016 when 12,221 cases were reported till December 24. Of these, 9,749 were confirmed.