Demonetisation: With deadline ends today, Rahul Gandhi asks series of questions to PM Narendra Modi

Pointing out on the difficulties being faced by the people after the demonetisation drive, Rahul Gandhi asks whether any compensation was given to kin of those who lost their lives standing. (PTI)

With 50 days of demonetisation drive of the NDA Government ending today, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the step and asked what it has benefited the country as is continuously being claimed by the Centre. In a tweet, showing five questions, Rahul Gandhi has asked how much black money has the government recovered after high valued notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were banned by the government on November 8.

During an address to the nation to announce the drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the step was needed to control the menace of black money and corruption in the country.

Pointing out on the difficulties being faced by the people after the demonetisation drive, he also asked whether any compensation was given to kin of those who lost their lives standing in long lines in banks and ATMs post the note ban decision.

मोदीजी 50 दिन पूरे हुए,अब इन 5 सवालों के जवाब तो देश को दीजिये pic.twitter.com/u1vvc7zhpQ — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 30, 2016

The Congress cice president also questioned whom did the prime minister consulted before taking the demonetisation step and why were no experts or economists not consulted. On Wednesday, the BJP had hit back on the recent comment by the Congress vice president in which he he accused the NDA Government of sacrificing the common man in ‘yagna’ against black money.

“Rahul Gandhi should first answer who benefited from the ‘mota maal’ in VVIP Chopper scam,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma had said. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing “politics over death”, Sharma said “people of the country has stopped believing Rahul Gandhi and Congress.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is performing a yagna against black money and corruption. As animals are slaughtered in yagnas, similarly Prime Minister Modi has sacrificed the common man in yagna against black money,” Rahul Gandhi had said during a partty function.