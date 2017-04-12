Demonetisation: Top Delhi RSS leader’s firm on I-T radar for Rs 17 crore deposit after PM Narendra Modi’s note ban order

It has been learned that Kulbhushan Ahuja, whose Ahujasons Shawlwale Private Ltd had surrendered Rs 6 crore out of Rs 17 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), is the Delhi Prant Sanghchalak or Delhi state head of the RSS,. (Express image)

A prominent RSS leader in Delhi is under scanner of the Income Tax department after his company had allegedly deposited Rs 17 crore in demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much debated move on November 8 in 2016, according to The Indian Express. It has been learned that Kulbhushan Ahuja, whose Ahujasons Shawlwale Private Ltd had surrendered Rs 6 crore out of Rs 17 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), is the Delhi Prant Sanghchalak or Delhi state head of the RSS, the report says.

Ahuja is the managing director and the firm has three other directors: Ahuja’s sons Bhuvan and Karan, and daughter-in-law Nidhi. “When contacted, Ahuja refused to comment on the ongoing I-T probe. He did not respond, either, to a questionnaire sent by The Indian Express on the tax probe. I-T officials refused to comment on this case,” the report states. Ahujasons Shawlwale Private Ltd, a leading name in Pashmina shawls, has showrooms at Karol Bagh, Khan Market and South Extension in Delhi, the report says.

Watch this video

According to the report, I-T officials carried out an extensive search operation under Section 132 of the I-T Act at the residence and showrooms on February 22 following top off. Section 132 empowers an officer to “enter and search” any premises when he, “in consequence of information in his possession, has reason to believe” that “any person is in possession of any money, bullion, jewellery or other valuable article or thing”…”which has not been and would not be disclosed”.

Last Friday, I-T officials examined some of the company’s lockers at the Karol Bagh branch of Axis Bank. Following the searches and investigation, company sources said, the company agreed to surrender a part of the Rs 17 crore — Rs 6 crore — under PMGKY.

Watch this video

A person or entity who opts for PMGKY will have to pay 49.9 per cent tax on the undisclosed income, whereas a person who does not opt for the scheme but offers his black income in his Income Tax Returns will face a tax and penalty rate of 77.25 per cent. The one who does not offer his stash funds under the scheme but is caught with undisclosed income in scrutiny assessment will face 83.25 per cent tax rate.

For those who do not declare their stash under the PMGKY and are raided will face 107.25 per cent tax and penalty if the undisclosed income is surrendered during the action. Those who do not surrender such hidden income even during searches will stand to face the highest level of penalty and tax at 137.25 per cent.

The Centre had come out with the PMGKY scheme after its decision to demonetise high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 last year. A quarter of the total sum will also have to be parked in a non—interest bearing deposit for four years under the said scheme. The scheme had commenced on December 17 last year.

(With agency inputs)