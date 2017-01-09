Demonetisation spin-off: BJP takes to alphabets to highlight note ban benefits via Tarun Vijay’s ‘Cyber Pathshala’

Tarun Vijay is an Indian author, thinker, social worker, journalist, and parliamentarian. (PTI)

The demonetisation move undertaken by the Narendra Modi government continues to make headlines even after 50 days. With the BJP looking for ways to popularise the move, Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay from Uttarakhand has come up with a book titled “Cyber Pathshala” in which the alphabets have been related to popular terms related to demonetisation. The book starts with A for ATM, B for BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money), C for cashless, D for Demonetisation, Likewise, H for Honest Money, which describes the demonetisation move as NDA government’s initiative to get rid of dishonest money. It describes honest money as money earned by honest means, hard work and after paying taxes.

This book will be launched by Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday at the Delhi World Book Fair-2017.

Tarun Vijay is an Indian author, thinker, social worker, journalist, and parliamentarian. He has been the editor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) weekly in Hindi named Panchajanya, from 1986 to 2008. He also writes for the Daily Pioneer.

He is presently working as the director of the Dr. Syamaprasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (DSMRF).

He was also elected member of Rajya Sabha until his term ended in July, 2016. He also has been president of Parliamentary Group on India China Friendship.