Demonetisation shocker: Now, Mahatma Gandhi goes missing from RBI’s new Rs 2000 notes

In a bizarre incident, a farmer in Sheopur of Madhya Pradesh has received Rs 2000 notes from a State Bank of India branch without Mahatma Gandhi’s image imprinted on it. The farmer was left flabbergasted even as the bank official has clarified that the notes were not fake currency. Instead the official cited misprint as the probable reason behind it. “It is not fake currency, it is a misprint,” SBI officer RK Jain said, according to ANI report. The notes have been sent for probe, the report said.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 were introduced. Initially, there was much talk about the notes and that they were leaking color. But then later the government confirmed that the new currency notes, just as the old ones, will lose colour if rubbed with a piece of wet cloth or when immersed in water because that’s the nature of the dye used.

Then there were rumors of GPS chip embedded in the new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 went viral. Subsequently, a new angle has emerged about radioactive ink being used in these notes.

It was said that P32 is a radioactive isotope of phosphorus consisting of 15 protons and 17 neutrons which are used in the radioactive ink in minimum quantity. It is used like a radioactive warning tape. So according to it, whenever a huge lot of currency is amassed at a suspected place, the radioactive indicator in the currency indicates it. As the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have not deemed it fit to clarify anything as such officially, it can safely be assumed that this was also merely speculation.