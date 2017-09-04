Demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi says Modi ignored Raghuram Rajan warning on note ban

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan had warned the prime minister about demonetisation’s repercussions, but the latter ignored the warning. (Photo: PTI)

Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that former RBI chief Raghuram Rajan had warned the prime minister about demonetisation’s repercussions, but the latter ignored the warning. “Raghuram Rajan Ji ne Sarkar ko Bataya ki Notebandi se koi fayda nahi hoga, zabardast nuksaan hoga, magar hamare PM ko Man ki Baat kahna passand hai, Sunna nahi (Raghuram Rajan had told the government that demonetisation will incur heavy losses instead of any gains, but PM doesn’t listen, he only speaks his own heart)” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The tweet from Congress vice president came at a time he is touring Gujarat, months before state goes to crucial assembly elections. Rahul said that demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had an ill effect on the economy. ”Small businesses have been adversely affected by the GST and the government should do away with a 28 percent tax rate” Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi also slammed Modi for trying to suppress media.

रघुराम राजन जी ने सरकार को बताया कि नोटबंदी से कोई फायदा नहीं होगा, ज़बरदस्त नुकसान होगा,मगर हमारे PM को मन की बात कहना पसंद है, सुनना नहीं — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 4, 2017

“Many people in the media wish to write against Modi, but they are afraid because of the dictatorship,” Rahul said as per ANI. “We told the government that there should be fewer slabs in the GST, and the rate should be capped at 18%,” he added.

He further said that party will give tickets to the workers fighting against the BJP and RSS. Earlier, Gandhi kicked off his Gujarat Assembly election campaign with a direct dialogue with party activists from across all the 182 constituencies, IANS reported. Rahul’s trip is aimed to strengthen and reviving up the organization.

Gandhi met the Congress rank and file at the Sabarmati Riverfront, the report says. The Congress vice-president is also scheduled to make two four-day visits later this month across the length and breadth of the state.