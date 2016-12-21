Demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi mocks Narendra Modi government on Twitter, compares to traffic lights

Rahul Gandhi’s official twitter account posted the picture of a set of confusing traffic lights with the quote, “Government orders after demonetisation”. (IE)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre. Rahul Gandhi’s official twitter account posted the picture of a set of confusing traffic lights with the quote, “Government orders after demonetisation”. The Congress Vice president has been quite vocal in his opposition to the demonetisation drive and has even gone on to question the motive of the government behind the sudden move. Gandhi has repeatedly cited the inconveniences faced by the common man following the announcement of the demonetisation drive by the Prime Minister.

Earlier yesterday, Gandhi’s official Twitter handle had said that the Reserve Bank of India was changing rules of deposition and withdrawal of cash as quickly as Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his clothes. Gandhi had also said that Prime Minister Modi was not conducting surgical strikes on black money through the demonetisation drive but was fire bombing the poor people in the country. Gandhi had earlier accused the Prime Minister of informing his aides about the demonetisation drive before it had officially been announced.

Government orders after demonetisation: pic.twitter.com/5D5p0XX4MO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 21, 2016

The demonetisation drive by the Central government has been a matter of much criticism due to its lack of planning and poor execution. What has made the matters worse are the unprecedented announcement by the RBI and the central government, which not only seemed to have confused people but have put them through a great deal of inconvenience? Meanwhile, the government too hasn’t helped its own case by changing its narrative as to the objective of the said demonetisation drive. The motive has gone from curbing black money to a cashless economy in a very short period of time.