Demonetisation: PM Narendra Modi’s Dec 31 address to nation to kick-off massive note ban campaign

With an aim to reach out to the people across the country as well as blunt the opposition’s strenuous attack over the demonetisation move, the Narendra Modi government is set to roll out massive campaign. (Reuters image)

With an aim to reach out to the people across the country as well as blunt the opposition’s strenuous attack over the demonetisation move, the Narendra Modi government is set to roll out massive campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on new year’s eve after completion of 50 days of his much-debated demonetisation move and it has learned that he will use that as launch pad of the campaign, according to ANI report. All the ministers have been directed to visit at least 10 places and hold rallies or mass contact events. Besides that, they were given document of around 60 pages distributed to all ministers by Finance Ministry describing each aspect of demonetisation point by point, the report said.

In his address, PM Modi may speak about the road-map post the demonetisation period especially on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place. He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after the demonetisation was announced on November 8, according to a PTI report.

Watch this video

With Opposition training guns at PM Modi after his 50-day self-chosen demonetisation deadline is closing in, the address will bear much significance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech in Goa, urged the people to give him just 50 days. PM Modi had added, “If after December 30, there are shortcomings in my work or there are mistakes, I will be prepared for the punishment the country picks.”

(With agency inputs)