Demonetisation not a reform, rather a monumental tragedy and is anti-poor, says P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram stated that with the elimination of poverty in the country, hunger, illiteracy and discrimination will also end. (ANI)

Amid heated political uproar over the implementation of the demonetisation policy, former Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, today criticized the policy implemented by the Narendra Modi government stating that the ban on notes is not a reform but rather a monumental tragedy and is also anti-poor.

The former Finance Minister also said that if a country is presently poor, the reason behind it is the error made by the nation. Chidambaram also stated that with the elimination of poverty in the country, hunger, illiteracy and discrimination will also end.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram stated the new restriction on depositing old notes as ‘desperate measures of a desperate government’ and questioned the center on the new change in rule. The Senior Congress leader had also claimed that the people actually with black money had already laundered their black cash and only the poor and the middle class people had been a victim of the note ban policy.

Soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced the new regulations, today, Chidambaram, hit out at the Modi-led central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In a series of tweets, he criticized the changes claiming that the center and the central bank, both lacks credibility.

Yesterday, the former union minister slammed RBI governor Urjit Patel, claiming that he is ‘extremely disappointed’ that Patel could not handle the demonetisation issue as any ‘independent autonomous institution should have.’