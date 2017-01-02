Demonetisation: Metro’s ‘cashless’ drive grounded

Kejriwal had questioned the decision to involve only Paytm in the process and had said he would be seeking an inquiry and also look into the relevant files. (PTI image)

Delhi Metro’s ambitious drive to turn 10 stations ‘cashless’ has been grounded against the backdrop of criticism against the move from several quarters including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A senior DMRC official said application of e-wallet companies like Paytm in the present form “are not suitable” to be used in the metro system due to large volume of transactions it handles on a daily basis.

Kejriwal had questioned the decision to involve only Paytm in the process and had said he would be seeking an inquiry and also look into the relevant files.

“All other digital options of making payment over the counters are being reexamined. However, the existing avenues offered towards digitisation like the use of Debit cards are continuing,” the official said.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had earlier clarified that more e-wallet companies would soon be roped in and the contract was awarded to Paytm through an open tender process.

Sources maintained that the drive, that was to be rolled out on January 1, has been put on hold solely due to logistical issues.

“The special drive at 10 stations was aimed at bringing awareness among the commuters about the already available digital options on the system,” an official said.

The stations that were chosen for this purpose are Rohini East and Rohini West on Red Line; MG Road Station on Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on Violet Line.