Demonetisation is bold, historic decision: Rajnath Singh

Describing demonetisation as a historic decision, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said people should bear short term pain for long term gain. “Demonetisation is a bold and historic decision and will help India become an economically sound nation,” said Singh, adding that people can and should bear short term pain for long term gain. Singh was speaking at the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh which was also attended by the state governor Ram Naik.

“The nation is changing and developing. I know there are some who will question the development path of the nation, but they will realise its benefit in the coming years,” Singh added. He further said that if people would deposit their money in the banks instead of keeping it with themselves, then it would help in development works.