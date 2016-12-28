Demonetisation barb: Man beaten up for hurling shoe at BSP MLA Gaya Charan Dinkar

Maheshwari Prajapati (52), a resident of Mardanaka locality in Banda city, hurled a shoe at BSP MLA Gaya Charan Dinkar, soon after he addressed the gathering here. (Source: IE)

Maheshwari Prajapati (52), a resident of Mardanaka locality in Banda city, hurled a shoe at BSP MLA Gaya Charan Dinkar, soon after he addressed the gathering here. While the MLA from Naraini constituency of Banda, Dinka gave his speech stating: “The common man is struggling with demonetisation… Farmers are making a beeline at tehsil offices while labourers are losing their jobs,” Prajapati hurled the shoe at him. He also warned BSP supporters not to make false statements on demonitisation. Later, he was beaten up by BSP workers and admitted to the hospital by the police with serious injuries and is yet to regain consciousness.

On the other hand, Prajapati’s family claimed that he is a BSP worker. Banda SSP Shreepati Mishra said, “His family members, who reached the hospital later, claimed that Prajapati is a BSP worker. It was found that he was annoyed as BSP workers did not allow him to address the crowd for two minutes as he had requested. We are waiting for a complaint from his side to lodge a FIR.”

Meanwhile, BSP district president Pradeep Verma told the police that Prajapati was from SP. He also claimed that some people from RSS and BJP too were seen around the event venue.When contacted, Dinkar said: “The shoe was hurled from a distance… I don’t know who the person was. The shoe did not hit me.”