Demonetisation: Ban on notes had exposed ‘kala dhan’ as well as ‘kale mann’, says PM Narendra Modi

Taking a jibe on Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s continuing protest against the demonetisation policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, said that he is happy the the ban on notes had exposed ‘kala dhan’ (black money) and also ‘kale mann’ (ill-intentions) of many. The Prime Minister also mocked the Congress vice president’s claim of bringing an “earthquake” with accusations of corruption against Modi, and said that he is happy with the fact that the opposition leader had ‘learnt to speak’.

“They have a young leader who is just learning to give speeches. Since the time he has learnt to speak, there is no limit to my happiness. In 2009, you couldn’t even tell what is inside this packet and what is not. Now we are finding out,” Modi said without naming Gandhi.

A day after Gandhi’s accusation against Modi of taking money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, the Prime Minister said, “He had been going around threatening that when he will speak, there will be an earthquake. If he hadn’t spoken, there could have been an earthquake. It would have been an earthquake that people would have had to deal with for 10 years.There is no chance of an earthquake now that he has spoken. We can be rest assured that there is no danger of the natural calamity in sight.”

Taking a jibe a former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said poverty is his legacy adding Singh’s image is clean but a number of major scams had taken place during his tenure.

Reacting to his predecessor’s assertion in Parliament that a cashless economy was not feasible for the country where nearly 50 per cent of people were poor, the Prime Minister said, “I wonder whether he (Singh) was giving his own report card by admitting the dismal situation.”

“After all, he has not just been the Prime Minister for two terms and a Finance Minister previously. Since the 1970s he has been holding key positions,” Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)