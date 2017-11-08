Demonetisation anniversary: Youth congress protests outside RBI

Youth Congress protest outside RBI office in Delhi on one year of Demonetisation. (ANI)

On the eve of Demonetisation anniversary, members of the Youth Congress protested in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the national capital on Tuesday. Even as the BJP will celebrate November 8 as ‘anti-black money day’ , the Congress will observe the day as ‘black day’. On this day last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announce demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

On the first anniversary of demonetisation, BJP leaders including its union ministers have plan to travel across the country to tell people about the benefit of note ban. The Congress and other opposition parties will protest against the demonetisation step across the country. On the other hand, BJP has claimed that the step resulted in cleaner economy. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Suresh Prabhu and Smriti Irani will speak to the media from across the country, the PTI said.

Even as Prakash Javadekar will address a press conference in Bengaluru, his cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal will speak from Ahmedabad. Another Union minister Jayant Sinha has also been included for the exercise, report said. BJP president Amit Shah will be in Gujarat to highlight the demonetisation achievements.

Hitting at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said his government hit black money hard, making the opposition party upset.

On Tuesday, Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan demanded a probe by a joint parliamentary committee to find out the “real intention” behind the the government’s demonetisation exercise, PTI said in another report.

“As time passed after demonetisation, a different scenario came up, contradicting the initial claims made by the prime minister on November 8 (last year), while announcing the exercise. This was an impulsive decision which hurt the country to no ends,” Chavan was quoted as saying by PTI.