Demonetisation anniversary: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi autocrat, says note ban ruined lives of hard-working Indians

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of demonetisation anniversary. (PTI image)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of demonetisation anniversary. Gandhi, who has been leading Congress’ charge against BJP, said PM Modi on November 8, 2016, had ‘bypassed the Reserve Bank of India, locked his cabinet in a room’ and announced a ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Sharpening his attack, Gandhi claimed the note ban move has ruined lakhs of hard-working people in India. He also termed PM Modi as ‘democratically elected autocrat’ and accused him of wiping out confidence in the country’s economy. Congress is holding protests across the country observing the day as ‘black-day’.

The BJP and the Congress-led opposition will face off over demonetisation today when the ruling party observes ‘anti-black money day’ and the latter a ‘black day’ to mark the first anniversary of the announcement of the exercise by PM Modi. BJP leaders, including many Union ministers, will fan out across the country to highlight the “benefits” of demonetisation. on the first anniversary of the exercise.

Calling the measure “anti-people”, the Congress and several opposition parties will hold protests against note ban in several parts of the country. Unfazed by the opposition criticism, the BJP has claimed deminetisation led to a cleaner economy.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Suresh Prabhu and Smriti Irani will speak to the media in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow respectively today. Prakash Javadekar will address a press conference in Bengaluru and Piyush Goyal in Ahmedabad. Union minister Jayant Sinha has also been drafted for the exercise, sources said. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Gujarat.

Turning up the heat on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government hit corruption and black money hard, making the opposition party angry.