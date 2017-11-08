Demonetisation anniversary: PM Modi takes on Opposition, thanks 125 crore Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on Opposition-led by Congress on the occasion of anniversary of Demonetisation. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on Opposition-led by Congress on the occasion of anniversary of Demonetisation. Hailing people of the country for steadfastly supporting the several measures taken by the central government to eradicate corruption and black money, PM Modi said 125 crore Indians fought a decisive battle and won. The Prime Minister today took to Twitter to roll out a survey seeking people’s suggestions over the issue. He also posted a video that showcases benefits of demonetisation.

The BJP and the Congress-led opposition will face off over demonetisation today when the ruling party observes ‘anti-black money day’ and the latter a ‘black day’ to mark the first anniversary of the announcement of the exercise by PM Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders, including many Union ministers, will fan out across the country to highlight the “benefits” of demonetisation. on the first anniversary of the exercise. Calling the measure “anti-people”, the Congress and several opposition parties will hold protests against note ban in several parts of the country.

Unfazed by the opposition criticism, the BJP has claimed deminetisation led to a cleaner economy. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ananth Kumar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Suresh Prabhu and Smriti Irani will speak to the media in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow respectively today.

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

Prakash Javadekar will address a press conference in Bengaluru and Piyush Goyal in Ahmedabad. Union minister Jayant Sinha has also been drafted for the exercise, sources said. BJP chief Amit Shah will be in Gujarat. Turning up the heat on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government hit corruption and black money hard, making the opposition party angry.