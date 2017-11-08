Demonetisation Anniversary: Note ban not a scam, but a miracle, Jayant Sinha takes on Mamata Banerjee

Sinha responded to Mamata Banerjee’s comment on her Facebook wall posted on November 7, 2017. (PTI)

Union Minister Jayant Sinha didn’t spare any words to praise last year’s move of Demonetisation which was aimed to counter the black money, terror funding, corruption and other crimes in the country. On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Sinha said that the move came in as a miracle and should not be considered as a scam. He even challenged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comment on demonetisation.

The Union Minister said, “I am here to challenge Mamata ji & tell her directly that Demonetisation is not a scam. This is a message I want to take to the people of Bengal and tell them what the people of India are saying today, that this is not a scam but a miracle.” His comments came in while he was addressing media at a press conference in Kolkata.

Sinha responded to Mamata Banerjee’s comment on her Facebook wall posted on November 7, 2017. Bannerjee’s Facebook wall read, “Demonetisation is a big scam. I repeat, demonetisation is a big scam. If a thorough investigation is conducted, this will be proved. Demonetisation was not to combat black money. It was only to convert black money into white money for vested interests of the political party in power.”

Earlier today, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said, “The government is serious against the black money and has been taking steps curb it. Demonetisation was one of the crucial decisions against the illegal wealth.”

Jayant Sinha was in the news recently as his name has popped up in the leaked list of ‘Paradise Papers’. Sinha said that the transactions were not done for any “personal purpose”. In a series of tweets on November 6, Sinha said the transactions were legal and bona fide.