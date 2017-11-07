Demonetisation anniversary: LK Advani turns 90 on Wednesday, set to begin day with visually-challenged kids

The former prime minister is the oldest member of the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani will turn 90 years old on Wednesday. This will also be the anniversary of demonetisation. The grand old man of the saffron party has decided to begin his day by meeting 90 visually impaired children at his residence tomorrow morning. As per the statement issued by his office, Advani will serve breakfast to children and will also have a meal with them. After this he will meet other people between 10:30 am to 5:00 pm. Many senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit are expected to visit him.

The former prime minister is the oldest member of the Lok Sabha. The current chairman of the BJP Parliamentary party is also the seven time MP from Gandhinagar, an India Today revealed. He had been the longest serving BJP president since t it was founded in 1980. Having the parliamentary career more than three decades, he was the home minister before being appointed as then PM Atal Behari’s Vajpayee’s deputy in 1999.

Advani, who was born on November 8, 1927 in Pakistan city of Karachi, grew up in Sindh. As a student Advani got inspired to join the Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14, the report said further.

Notably, the country will be rivetted on the demonetisation anniversary on Wednesday. While the ruling NDA dispensation will be celebrating what it has dubbed as anti-black money day, the Opposition has called it a black day.