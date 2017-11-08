Demonetisation anniversary Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi, BJP celebrate anti-black money day; Opposition marks black day

The much debated decision of demonetisation is completing its anniversary today. (PTI)

Demonetisation anniversary Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016, had announced a ban on Rs 500 and 1,000. Twelve months down the line, the much debated decision of demonetisation is completing its anniversary today. A vociferous opposition led by Congress has decided to mark the occasion as ‘black-day’. BJP is leaving no stone unturned to blunt the opposition attack by fielding a galaxy of Union Ministers and leaders. It has dubbed the anniversary as an ‘anti-black money day’. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh have tackled salvos fired by Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Amit Shah is in Gujarat and will lead BJP’s counter-charge along with a host of other ministers in various cities. As comments pour in, we bring you all the latest updates.

6:07 AM: Youth Congress protested outside RBI office in Delhi on one year of demonetisation last night.

5:55 AM: While BJP will celebrate anti-black money day, Opposition will mark black day on Wednesday.

