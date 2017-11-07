Demonetisation anniversary Live Updates: There was a policy paralysis for 10 years under UPA: FM Arun Jaitley

FM Arun Jaitley commented on Demonetisation by saying ‘BJP believes status quo in economy needed to be shaken up and it squeezed terror funding.’

On the eve of demonetisation anniversary, when the order was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, the government and the Opposition was at daggers drawn on what the move had actually done for the economy. While the government was all praise for the move, with FM Arun Jaitley saying ‘BJP believes status quo in economy needed to be shaken up and it squeezed terror funding.’ However, ex-PM Manmohan Singh said ‘demonetisation was organised loot and legalised plunder.’ PM Modi himself has time and again highlighted its importance including for moving India form a cash-dependent economy to a cashless economy. A number of other reactions have come forth from many people. Here are the updates as they break:

5.35 PM: While addressing the media, praising the demonetisation, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, “There was a policy paralysis in the economy for 10 years under UPA.”

5.25 PM: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Twitter account goes all praises for the demonetisation, states it is the biggest reveal of the black money in the history of the country.

5.20 PM: Earlier today, ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said, “I strongly feel the time for politicking over demonetisation is over. It is time the Prime Minister graciously acknowledges the blunder and seeks support from all to rebuild our economy.”

5.00 PM: The Congress party’s twitter handle tweeted a story titled, ‘Indian Economy In Choppy Waters’ condemning demonetisation.

Modi Govt talks big on the economic front but a closer look at indicators of economic health tell a different story. http://t.co/ojMHAXJE9V — Congress (@INCIndia) November 7, 2017

4.10 PM: BJP believes status quo in economy needed to be shaken up: Union minister Arun Jaitley on note ban

4.08 PM: Less cash in system makes corruption difficult: Arun Jaitley

4.06 PM: Terror funding squeezed post demonetisation: Arun Jaitley

4.05 PM: Cong’s main aim to serve the family, whereas BJP wants to serve the nation: Arun Jaitley

4.02 PM: Anti-black money drive is a moral step. Cong never took any big step against black money: Arun Jaitley

4.00 PM: Demonetisation is a big scam. I repeat, demonetisation is a big scam. If a thorough investigation is conducted, this will be proved,” Mamata Banerjee alleged on Facebook.