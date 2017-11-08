Demonetisation anniversary: How Narendra Modi’s PMO rescued 2 orphaned kids with banned notes worth Rs 96,000; tale will touch your heart

BJP member Om Birla also stepped in as the guardian angel. (TV Grab/News18)

Hailing from Kota, Rajasthan, 16-year-old Raju and his younger sister, Dolly, aged 12, had Rs 96,000 with them in Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 demonetised currency notes. Several banks including the apex Reserve Bank of India shut their doors on them leaving them disdain. Orphaned at a young age, these children with the help of their orphanage home, Bal Kalyan Samiti in Kota, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office as the only door left to knock, as per the reports of moneybhaskar.com.

Orphanage’s chairman, Harish Gurubhakshani, said that the money was saved by their mother, who was murdered in 2013. Upon searching the house thoroughly, they found the sum of money locked safe along with few other documents in March 2017. Since the deadline to deposit the demonetised currency was over they had very few options left on what to do with the money.

Upon facing rejection from several banks and the Reserve Bank of India, the children went to PMO and Finance Ministry’s office. But it was the PMO that came to the rescue but their helping hand had a complication. Understanding that the money was demonetised and could benefit the children’s future, PMO offered a sum of Rs 50,000 to them.

After PMO, Bharatiya Janata Party member and Member of Parliament from the Kota-Bundi constituency, Om Birla stepped in as the guardian angel and donated Rs 50,000 to the children.