Demonetisation Anniversary: Here’s what Omar Abdullah said about note ban on day Twitter rolled out 280-character limit

Omar Abdullah is known for his constant criticism of PM Narendra Modi on various issues. And on the anniversary of demonetisation, Abdullah took a jibe on the cash crunch brought upon the country by the BJP government after the note ban order was issued exactly 1 year ago and said on Twitter, “So what if our currency notes were taken away last year, Twitter has given us all #280characters to mark the anniversary.”

So what if our currency notes were taken away last year, Twitter has given us all #280characters to mark the anniversary. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 8, 2017

The former Union Minister’s comments came as the micro-blogging site, Twitter rolled out its new 280-character limit for all users. Incidentally enough the new character limit rollout from Twitter comes on the anniversary of demonetisation.

Recently, he took a jibe on PM Modi’s comment on stone pelting comments. he tweeted, “On the campaign trail PM Modi highlighting the failure of his ally Mehbooba Mufti and her administration.”

Last month, he commented on the nervousness shown by the Gujarat government. Abdullah said such populism betrays the loopholes in the “Gujarat model”. “For a party in power for so many years & (and) one that was expecting 150+ (plus) seats this last minute populism flies in the face of the ‘Gujarat model’,” he tweeted.