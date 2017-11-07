Demonetisation anniversary Arun Jaitley speech: From black money to a changed agenda in India, check out 10 key takeaways



Today, one year down the line, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the media and defended the move quite aggressively. (ANI/Twitter)

Demonetisation anniversary Arun Jaitley speech: Demonetisation drive was ordered by PM Narendra Modi on November 8. Today, one year down the line, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addressed the media and defended the move quite aggressively, trashing all criticism by the Opposition. FM Jaitley was interacting with journalists in the national capital today in the afternoon to highlight the crackdown on black money to mark the first anniversary of demonetisation. Earlier in the day, FM took to Twitter to say, “One of the important objectives of demonetisation was to make India a less cash economy & thereby reduce the flow of black money in the system.” He added that thereafter the Indian economy moved on to a much cleaner, transparent and honest financial system. Here are the top 10 key takeaways from FM Jaitley’s speech today:

* An anti-black money drive is a moral step, loot toh vo hoti hai jo 2G, CWG mein huyi, coal block allocation mein huyi (loot happened in 2G spectrum distribution, Commonwealth Games and coal allocation)

* Demonetisation one-off solution hai aur isse saari samasyaien khatam ho jayengi aisa nahi hai, lekin isse agenda badla hai (Demonetisation has not cleared off all the problems but the agenda has changed)

* More money in the banks gives imputes for formal economy

* Demonetisation cured black money disease

* There was a policy paralysis for 10 years under UPA

* Number of individual tax assess has gone up

* Lesser cash transactions make corruption less difficult

* Economic status quo needs to be shaken up

* Terror funding was squeezed because of Demonetisation, shell companies also being easily identified

* Demonetisation was a watershed moment for the Indian economy