Demonetisation: Akhilesh Yadav says beware of ‘acche din’; compensates kin of those who died in ATM queues

With the Opposition vigorously highlighting the ‘after effects’ of PM Narendra Modi’s note ban decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav contributed his bit towards raising the issue in another political avatar. (PTI)

With the Opposition vigorously highlighting the ‘after effects’ of PM Narendra Modi’s note ban decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today contributed his bit towards raising the issue in another political avatar. In an attack launched against the BJP, UP CM presented compensation cheques to kin of those who died standing in ATM queues to get cash. He said that due to Centre’s note ban decision, the common man has suffered a lot. People have lost their lives in the process, and therefore, the Samajwadi Party (SP) government is helping families of those who died.

#Demonetisation: UP CM Akhilesh Yadav presents compensation cheques to kins’ of those who allegedly died in ATM queues pic.twitter.com/AmFihDmsxp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2016

Yadav also warned people against those who had promised ‘achche din’ as they have forced them to stand in queues to get their own money. And as far as Modi government’s promotion of digital payments is concerned, he said that the dream of cashless economy is like the dream of ‘Acche Din’, nobody knows when it would be accomplished.

Akhilesh Yadav also highlighted the the fact that the money is not white or black but the transactions are. He claimed people especially the poor have suffered a lot because of the decision of note ban.

Paisa kala-safed nahi hota, humara len-den kala-safed hota hai: Uttar Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav #demonetisation pic.twitter.com/SzLIV4dVTM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2016

The CM strongly encouraged people to ‘teach a lesson’ to the BJP by coming out to vote in large numbers in the coming state Assembly elections. Yadav has sought to corner the NDA government a number of times recently. He also claimed ‘India has lagged behind rather than becoming developed and people are spending their time in queues’.