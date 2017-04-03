Demand for Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini’ membership soars from barely 500 per day to 5000 after BJP leader becomes UP CM

A pro – Hindutva outfit that used to receive 500 to 1000 applications every month, has now started receiving 5,000 applications on an average day

Hindu Yuva Vahini founded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2002 has witnessed a surge in applications with a huge number of people seeking its membership. A pro – Hindutva outfit that used to receive 500 to 1000 applications every month, has now started receiving 5,000 applications on an average day, according to an Indian Express report. As the number of membership applications has increased, HYV has been forced into vetting its membership applications with greater diligence as well as with greater speed. In the latest guidelines issued through a circular by HYV state office in-charge PK Mall, during the mandatory one-year scrutiny process, apart from a proper background check, verification to check previous political party inclination too will be done.

Office bearers in all districts and divisional units are being warned to scrutinise the candidates before inducting them in the organisation.

The circular states that ““A lot of people want to join the organisation with a strategy to defame it and hence activities, as well as the background of the new applicants, must be checked. After induction, a newcomer would be given the post in the organisation only after working as an ordinary worker for at least six months.”

Earlier, a total sum of Rs 11 was being charged for membership but now it has been made free and going as per the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) digital drive, online applications too will be accepted.

“In the past, only around 500 to 1,000 people used to contact HYV for membership in a month. But after March 19, since Mahantji (Yogi Adityanath) was sworn in as CM, we are receiving membership requests, including over phone, from more than 5,000 people every day,” said PK Mall.

Not only Uttar Pradesh, HYV has received membership requests from other states too including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha. The current membership of HYV is nearly 2 lakh.

Till now, HYV has not inducted any woman and there has been no provision in its constitution as such.

While explaining the new membership process Mall said every applicant will have to fill an application form on the HYV website, attach scanned copies of his photograph, voter ID card and Aadhaar card as proof of identity and residence.

He also added that “The applicants’ details will be sent to the HYV units of their home districts, where local workers will inquire with local police about their political inclination and background. If any applicant is found to be facing serious criminal cases or having an inclination towards Opposition parties, they will be denied entry.”

Replying to the cases lodged against existing HYV office- bearers, PK Mall said that those are political cases, while HYV is a social organisation which functions for Hindu culture, cow protection and against untouchability.