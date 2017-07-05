Delhi’s North-South signal-free corridor: Here is how Delhiites stand to benefit

A congested Delhi road. (Representational image/IE file)

Delhi’s North-South signal-free corridor: The Delhi government has fastracked the Rs 6000-crore North-South signal-free corridor with L-G Anil Baijal directing the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (planning and engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) to approve the project at the earliest on Tuesday. Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) expects to complete the project in three and a half years after getting the UTTIPEC approval.

The North-South signal-free corridor would comprise of 28.6 kilometre of elevated six-lane road, including a 9-kilometre elevated stretch along Nazafgarh drain, and a 6-kilometre tunnel between Zakhira and Pankha Road in west Delhi.

The corridor will start from the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad and end at UER II (Urban Extension Road II) near the Indira Gandhi International Airport via Zakhira, Pankha Road, Nalah Road, and Dwarka.

The L-G’s nod comes as a huge relief to Delhi government, which had proposed the signal-free North-South corridor in its 2016-17 budget along with a similar East-West signal-free corridor between Anand Vihar to Peeragarhi. The Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is expected to be completed by May-June next year, while the total North-South signal-free corridor is expected to be completed by 2021. Here’s how it will benefit Delhi residents:

Reach Airport from Wazirabad in 30 minutes

“It takes around three hours to reach the airport from Wazirabad because of traffic jams at various places. Once this corridor is completed, time needed to travel between Wazirabad and airport will be reduced to 30 minutes only,” Delhi PWD Minister Satyender Jain told IANS on Tuesday.

Reduce traffic jam in North-South Delhi

The signal free corridor will help reduce traffic jams, which has become a norm these days on the busy North to South Delhi roads.

Congestion caused by vehicles is a major problem in Delhi and it is expected to grow in coming years. Centre’s Report of High Powered Committee on Decongesting Traffic in Delhi estimates that “the total trips would rise to 280 lakh by the year 2021, including 257 lakh motorized trips and 23 lakh non-motorized trips. In Delhi, roads already occupy approximately 21 percent of the total area of the city, limiting the potential for an increase in road space, it says. The elevated corridor could be a solution to this problem.

Check pollution

The corridor will help check pollution by reducing travel time. Moreover, according to Jain, the Delhi government will operate a high-speed electric bus service on the corridor after its completion in three years.

Help realise Master Plan Delhi-2021

The Master Plan Delhi-2021 aims for Delhi to “have mobility transition which will deliver a sustainable urban transport system for the city that is equitable, safe, comfortable, affordable, energy efficient and environment-friendly.” The corridor will help in realising this vision up to some extent.