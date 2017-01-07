Delhi’s new Lt Governor takes charge, plans to unburden bureaucrats, asks police to show work on ground not pie charts

Lt Gov Anil Baijal on Friday took a review of the functioning of the Delhi police and emphasised on the use of digital technology in law enforcement. (PTI)

Following Najeeb Jung’s unprecedented resignation, the new Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Saturday directed M M Kutty, Delhi Chief Secretary to introduce a more efficient technique to share responsibilities by the bureaucracy in the Delhi government. According to IE, this was an important direction considering the fact as most of the top IAS officers in the state hold additional charge of important departments. Some of these known officials include S N Sahai, principal secretary of Finance, who is currently in charge of the Home Department; Varsha Joshi, principal secretary of power who also chairs the General Administration Department.

According to reports, a meeting has already been called upon and chaired by M M Kutty. Reports suggest that the move was directed at bringing in more IAS officers to Delhi so that the developmental work does not suffer from any hindrance. One of the first changes in bureaucracy was to be made within the Lt Governor’s own secretariat, which speculation suggest is going to be former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung’s principal secretary Vijay Kumar, who is soon to be replaced. According to IE, 1998-batch IAS officer Satya Gopal from the AGMUT cadre a frontrunner for the post. A senior official told IE that a reshuffle of the staff was in the making. A new administration in place meant that the Lt Gov would need his team in place in a manner that the work and development don’t suffer. It is reported that a bare minimum of 10 IAS officers in the Delhi Government have been working with additional charges of equally important departments.

However, it must be noted that it is not essential that the additional charges from the shoulders of each of these officials would be taken away. Lt Gov Anil Baijal on Friday took a review of the functioning of the Delhi police and emphasised on the use of digital technology in law enforcement. The Lt Governor is supposed to have told the Delhi Police to not just bring pie charts but show the progress on the ground.