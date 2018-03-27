Delhi’s Le Meridien hotel has 98 illegal occupants in commercial tower: Government

“The High Court has advised NDMC not to proceed before the Estate officer for eviction proceedings till next date of hearing on April 9,” Ahir said. (Website)

At least 98 individuals or companies have illegally occupied the commercial tower of Delhi’s Le Meridien hotel, the lease of which was cancelled by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) last year, Parliament was informed today. “The commercial tower of the Hotel Le Meridien block is illegally occupied by 98 companies /individuals as the hotelier either sold certain portions of the public property in gross violation of law or sublet rooms or floors of the hotel in violation of terms and conditions of erstwhile license,” Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

NDMC had cancelled the license deed of CJ International Hotels Limited in March last year due to the non-payment of outstanding dues of Rs 518.80 crores. The civic body had also initiated eviction and recovery proceedings, but the hotel group challenged the cancellation of license in court. “The High Court has advised NDMC not to proceed before the Estate officer for eviction proceedings till next date of hearing on April 9,” Ahir said.