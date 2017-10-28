Delhi’s killer potholes continue to claim lives, 4th death reported in the capital in a month

This comes as a second blow to the family after Sukheja’s elder brother met with a similar accident. Three years past the incident, his brother is still in coma. (Representative image PTI)

A 61-year-old businessman became another victim of killer potholes in the capital city on Wednesday. Jagdish Sukheja was on his way back home from his shop in Chandni Chowk was in his scooty when he met with the accident in north Delhi’s Civil Lines, Times of India reported. This comes as a second blow to the family after Sukheja’s elder brother met with a similar accident. Three years past the incident, his brother is still in coma.

Sukheja was halfway home when the vehicle bumped into the pothole resulting in his fatal death. According to the police, his helmet came off with the impact. Following the fateful accident, the patch was filled up by the PWD hours later. Police said that the passerby informed them of the accident at 6:45 pm. Sukheja who was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away. Sukheja owned a shop selling electrical gadgets in Lajpat Rai market. Sukheja lived with his wife and two sons.

The police said that they are investigating into the matter but for Prima facie, it appeared that he had died after his vehicle stuck in the pothole. A case was registered at the Civil Lines police station. The distraught family has urged authorities to take appropriate actions so that such accidents can be averted in the future.