Delhi’s IGI airport adds 10 new immigration counters to deal with growing passenger traffic

Indira Gandhi International airport. (Source: IE)

As many as ten new immigration counters have been added in the departure area of Delhi Indira Gandhi International airport. All these counters became active on Friday and at least 10 more e-visa counters will be made functional by the end of this month to deal with the growing passenger traffic. The decision was conveyed to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba at a high-level meeting called to review plans being implemented to end inconvenience to passengers seeking immigration clearance at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi.

During this meeting, it was stated that 10 more immigration counters have become operational at the departure area on November 15 after the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) provided additional space and the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) arranged manpower and equipment such as passport reading machines, computers, web cameras, and others, a home ministry official said. In order to provide electronic visa facility to foreigners at least 10 new e-visa counters would be made functional by November 30.

Beside this, there are plans to add at least 10 more immigration counters in the departure area by January. For this purpose, additional space is also being arranged. Besides, 25 additional counters for electronic visa facility will be made functional by January, for which the BOI is making arrangements for manpower and other infrastructure as planned, the official said.

With the addition of these 10 new counters, the number of such booths has gone up to 85 – both at arrival and departure halls, including those for e-visa. There has been a 30 per cent increase in international passengers at the IGI airport in the last two years, with serpentine queues at immigration desks, another official said. The deployment of additional personnel will also add the manpower strength at the immigration counters to enable the staff to provide professional and courteous service to travellers.

The government has the policy to encourage foreigners to come to India for tourism, medical tourism, business, and studies and several initiatives have been taken to improve visa and immigration services to provide them with a pleasant experience, the official said, as per PTI.