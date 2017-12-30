Delhi’s diesel consumption reduced in 2016-17

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Consumption of diesel in the national capital reduced to 12,67,000 metric tonnes in 2016-17 from 15,08,000 metric tonnes during 2015-16, the Delhi Statistical Hand Book released by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated. However, consumption of petrol registered marginal increased from 9,02,000 metric tonnes in 2015-16 to 9,06,000 metric tonnes during 2016-17, it said. Also, 7.78 lakh new vehicles, including 29,690 e- rickshaws were registered in the city in 2016-17. Up to March, this year, registration of new vehicles was 1.05 crore which includes 31.53 lakh cars and jeeps and 67.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters. The Delhi Statistical Hand Book prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Delhi government contains data relating to various socio-economic parameters. The report stated over 10 per cent growth in per capita income of Delhi for the year 2016-17, which is higher than that at national level.

The per capita income of Delhi is estimated at Rs 3,03,073 for the 2016-2017, an increase by 10.76 per cent from 2015-16, as compared to 9.7 per cent at national level. The per capita income at the national level is Rs 1,03,219 during 2016-2017, the handbook stated. According to the report, the total number of electricity consumers increased from 52.63 lakh in 2015-16 to 55.68 lakh in 2016-17. Of them, 45.37 lakh were domestic, 9.27 lakh commercial and 52,397 industrial. The consumption of electricity increased from 24,037 million units in 2015-16 to 26,865 million units in 2016-17, it stated.

The handbook also highlighted that on an average, 31.55 lakh people availed DTC bus services daily during 2016-17. The total strength of DTC bus fleet is 4,027 of which 1,275 buses are air conditioned. The number of reported road accidents has decreased from 8,085 during 2015 to 7375 during the year 2016. The total number of telephones in Delhi service area as on November 30, 2016 was 5.23 crore, which included 32.07 lakh wire-line telephones and 4.91 crore wireless ones.

The minimum monthly wage has increased from Rs 9,568 in April 2016 to Rs 13,350 in April 2017 for unskilled category, from Rs 10,582 to Rs 14,698 for semi-skilled and from Rs 11,622 to Rs 16,182 for skilled workers, the report stated. The number of PNG connections has increased from 46,1881 in 2015-16 to 52,2747 during 2016-17. The number of metered water connections increased from 19.49 lakh in 2015-16 to 23.16 lakh in 2016-17. Water consumption in 2016-17 was 14,914 lakh kilo litres. The per capita consumption of water in Delhi is 47 gallons per day, the handbook stated.

There were 1,145 health institutions with 52,003 beds in Delhi as on December 31, 2016, compared to 1,131 health institutions with 48,131 beds as on December 31, 2015, it stated.