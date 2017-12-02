Delhi’s crime scenario cannot be compared with other metros, says Top cop Amulya Patnaik

The crime scenario in the national capital cannot be compared with other metros because the city has different policing requirements, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said today. (Representative Image)

The crime scenario in the national capital cannot be compared with other metros because the city has different policing requirements, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said today. His remarks came a day after National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed that Delhi was the most unsafe among 19 major cities in the country, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of rape cases reported, 33 per cent of crimes against women and the highest crime rate in 2016. “In terms of policing requirements, since it is the national capital, Delhi has got VIP security, law and order arrangements which are typical to Delhi. The city is a separate class in itself and it can only be compared to Delhi of the previous year,” Patnaik told PTI. “When we make our crime prevention strategy and policing strategy, we normally see the crime pattern in Delhi during the previous year, and not with respect to other metros,” he said.

The problems are slightly different if one sees the magnitude of problems in Delhi, which is almost like a state, he added. Patnaik said they have taken lessons from last year’s data and taken measures that have led to good results. “If you see heinous crime, they have decreased by about 24 per cent in 2017 as compared to last year. Crimes against women under the three heads — rape, molestation and outraging the modesty of a woman — have declined by about 25 per cent,” he said.

The top cop also attributed the rise in the number of cases under the IPC to the “free and fair registration” of FIRs by the Delhi Police. According to the data released by the NCRB yesterday, the national capital also got the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences.