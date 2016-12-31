Delhiites experience cold day, 80 trains delayed due to fog

Cold conditions prevailed in the national capital today even as dense fog shrouded several parts of the city. (Reuters)

Cold conditions prevailed in the national capital today even as dense fog shrouded several parts of the city in the morning hours that delayed 80 trains.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average while the maximum temperature was pegged at 20.3 degrees, also a notch above the normal, said a MeT department official.

Visibility was recorded at 50 metres at 5.30 AM at Palam which marginally improved to 150 meters at 8.30 AM. It further improved to 1,000 meters at 11.30 AM, the official said.

At Safdarjung, visibility was recorded at 200 metres at 5.30 AM, which improved to 400 meters at 8.30 AM and further improved to 800 metres as the day progressed.

Rail traffic was affected due to fog with 80 trains running late and 36 rescheduled.

The humidity level oscillated between 100 and 73 per cent.

The MeT has forecast partly cloudy skies for tomorrow with the likelihood of moderate to dense fog in some areas during the morning hours.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 20 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature had plunged to 18.5 degrees, two notches below the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius.