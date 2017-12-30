Delhiites Alert! You won’t be allowed to enter Rajiv Chowk station on New Year eve; check this notification from DMRC

The Connaught Place area in central Delhi is one of the favourite night-out haunts for city residents, and in particular, sees increased footfall during the holiday season. (IE)

Delhi Metro, one of country’s busiest public transport, has made some changes on the exit of commuters at the Rajiv Chowk metro station. DMRC said that it was due to New Year’s Eve. As per the official statement released by the metro authorities, commuters will not be allowed to exit from 8:00 PM onwards on New Year’s Eve. However, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, DMRC said the entry into Rajiv Chowk Metro station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ block gates will be allowed after 8:00 PM for boarding the trains. “This will enable people in Connaught Place to go to their desired destination, ” the press statement added.

The Connaught Place area in central Delhi is one of the favourite night-out haunts for city residents, and in particular, sees increased footfall during the holiday season. There is typically heavy police presence on the last day of the year to prevent any untoward incident considering the large crowds that gather.

Interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 Â– NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station till the end of revenue services. Services at all other Metro corridors and stations will continue normally, DMRC stated.

Earlier on June 21 this year, entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk metro station was closed till 08.30 AM for International Yoga Day celebrations to be held across the city. As many as 10,000 people gathered at various venues to mark the day, adopted by the United Nations in 2014.

On December 25, a stretch of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes. With this launch, the total length of the metro network in Delhi-NCR has increased to 228 kilometres. Delhi Metro’s first stretch was declared open by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 24, 2002. PM Modi launched the 12-km stretch of the Magenta Line, a part of the metro’s phase-III construction, with a ride between the Botanical Garden and Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations in Noida around 1 pm. At 5 pm, the commercial services commenced on the line. The other stations on this section are Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir. While the Kalkaji Mandir station is underground, all the other stations are elevated.