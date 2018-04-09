Delhi weather update: Light rain breaks city’s dry spell; Watch video

As per the forecast, the similar weather will continue for the next two days. (Twitter/ANI)

Delhi woke up to a light downpour on Monday morning, with the temperature dipping to 24 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm for Monday, accompanied by gusty winds. As per the forecast, the similar weather will continue for the next two days. The effect of Sunday’s rainfall in Srinagar was visible in the national capital. Delhi witnessed its first storm of the season on Friday that gave way to a light drizzle, much to the relief of the people. Dusty winds with the speed of 81 kms per hour swept over the city. However, soaring temperatures were back to trouble the city the next day.

On Sunday, Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. According to the MeT department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 was 62 per cent. t was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, the Met said.

The weatherman had predicted partly cloudy sky later in the day. “The skies will remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius,” an official said.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from the heat. Visuals from Moti Bagh. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kGmzKlmgyN — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius.