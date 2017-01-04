Delhi weather: Fog in city, 67 trains delayed

The minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. (Reuters)

Moderate fog was witnessed in the national capital this morning, which led to delay in services of 67 north-bound trains. Flight operations, however, were normal, according to the official website of Indira Gandhi International Airport.

According to a MeT department official, the Safdarjung observatory recorded visibility at 300 metres at 5:30 AM. Three hours later, it improved to 400 metres. The Palam observatory recorded visibility at 350 metres at 5:30 AM. At 8:30 AM, the visibility improved to 500 metres.

The minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.The relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8:30 AM.

“67 trains were running late by several hours due to moderate to dense fog cover,” a Railways official said.

The MeT predicted clear skies during the day. “The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius,” he said.

Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures hovered around 24 degrees Celsius and 9.5 degrees Celsius respectively.