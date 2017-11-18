Delhi University’s Dyal Singh (Evening) College is now Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya, NSUI protests

In a major development, Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College has renamed its evening college as ‘Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.'(Image: IE)

In a major development, Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College has renamed its evening college as ‘Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.’ The intention put forward behind this development is its conversion from evening college to a full-fledged day college and it will be renamed as soon as it is converted. NSUI, students body, has strongly condemned the name change and have called it as a way to distract students from asking the actual questions on education. Talking to ANI, Principal of Dyal Singh said that the name has inspired many during the freedom struggle and will inspire the students as well. Those who are opposing it have not understood it. He further said that they will no scope for reconsideration and that the name is final. Earlier, on 21 Septemeber, a notification was received by Pawan K Sharma, Principal of Dayal Singh college.

The notification was an approval from Executive Council to convert evening college into full-fledged day college. However, the timings have been shifted to the morning one for both official work and classes. Further, a committee has been appointed to work on demarcating and sharing physical assets of the two colleges, as reported by The Indian Express. Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya was not the only name put under consideration. Another name, Madan Mohan Malviya college was also considered but couldn’t qualify. The college was named after Dyal Singh Majithia. Majithia was the founder of Tribune newspaper in 1881 and the Punjab National Bank in 1984. Few students and teachers also protest outside the GB meeting venue against the name change. Speaking to The Indian Express, Chairman of the Governing body, Amitabh Sinha explained the name changed.

He said that repute of mother is above all and Malviya was also the son of this mother. We are paying respect to her. He further explained that there was no politics involved in the name change, it was just the deep reverence for the mother. Besides, being the chairman, Sinha is also a BJP leader and a lawyer. Sinha also questioned those who have been opposing the name change. He said that a mother is a mother and those who are opposing the name change, the question is on them – whether they are a human or not. However, the decision was not independently taken by Sinha but unanimous by a team of 16 leaders. As per The Indian Express report, member of General Body and an English teacher, Viraj Kafle has opposed the name change decision.