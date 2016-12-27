Delhi University to hire over 4,000 teachers in 2017

After hiring ad-hoc and guest faculties in order to ensure that studies of the students are not affected, Delhi University, one of the most sought after varsities in the country, will appoint over 4,000 teachers on a permanent basis in 2017. (Express Photo)

After hiring ad-hoc and guest faculties in order to ensure that studies of the students are not affected, Delhi University, one of the most sought after varsities in the country, will appoint over 4,000 teachers on a permanent basis in 2017. In a report submitted before the Delhi High Court court on the issue of appointing teachers to vacant posts, the HRD Ministry has said that at a high-level meeting between officials of the ministry, the University Grants Commission and the Delhi University was held recently where the officials had “agreed” that the “holding of regular selection process, in accordance with the rules and the norms laid down in this behalf, is not only an imperative but is also beneficial — both for the student community as well as the teachers themselves”.

The Delhi University will issue advertisements for the posts in January.

The report was submitted before the bench of Justice J R Midha, in a plea filed in 2001 by a group of teachers appointed in DU as lecturers to teach in the Faculty of Law on ad-hoc basis in 1995. The court had noted that lecturers appointed “as far back” as 1995 were “still continuing as ad-hoc teachers after more than 21 years”. The petition had originally challenged the practice of making lecturers “appear in the interview of the Selection Committee after every six months, even when the petitioners have been continuing to teach as full-time (ad-hoc) lecturers for many years, as arbitrary, unjust and amounting to harassment and exploitation”.

On December 1 this year, the bench had appointed a committee of the secretary, Ministry of HRD, the DU V-C and Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh “to reconsider the present practice and consider framing a fair and reasonable policy in such matters”.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was informed that over 900 permanent teaching posts are lying vacant in University of Delhi. However, the University has hired ad-hoc and guest faculties in order to ensure that studies of the students are not affected, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey said in written reply. “It has been reported that 911 permanent teaching posts were vacant in the University of Delhi as on October 1, 2016,” he said.

Stating that occurring of vacancies and filling up is a continuous process, he noted that the onus of filling up of the posts lies on the University, being an autonomous body created under an Act of Parliament. However, the University Grant Commission is continuously monitoring it with the University, he added. “The issue has been discussed in a meeting with Minister of Human Resource Development with the Vice-Chancellors of Central Universities on October 6, 2016 at Varanasi and they have been requested to fill up the vacant posts at the earliest,” Pandey said.

