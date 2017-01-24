Delhi University to be the first public varsity with ‘monumental’ flagpole

Delhi University is set to hoist its first monumental flag tomorrow. (PTI)

Eleven months after all Central university vice-chancellors resolved to install the national flag “prominently and proudly” on their campuses, Delhi University is set to hoist its first monumental flag tomorrow. According to the Flag Foundation of India, DU is the first public university in the country to get a monumental flagpole.

The resolution to install the national flag on campuses was adopted on February 18 last year at a meeting chaired by then HRD Minister Smriti Irani with an aim of “instilling nationalism and pride” in students. The decision had come against the backdrop of a controversy over alleged shouting of anti-India slogans being raised at a event in JNU.

“The flagpole has been installed at Delhi University’s Hansraj college. It is similar to the one installed in Connaught Place’s Central Park,” Shahnawaz Khan, CEO of Flag Foundation of India, told PTI. The flag will be hoisted at college on the eve of Republic Day tomorrow by Naveen Jindal, Member of Parliament and President, Flag Foundation of India.