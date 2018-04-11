Delhi University shocker! Kirori Mal College student beaten up, targeted for being ‘UP-Bihar wala’

In a shocking incident caught on video, a student is seen being beaten up by a group of students at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. The brawl that happened on March 15 was caught on CCTV camera.

In a shocking incident caught on video, a student is seen being beaten up by a group of students at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. The brawl that happened on March 15 was caught on CCTV camera. As per an ANI report, the student said that he was assaulted for money. But what was more shocking is that he was allegedly targeted while being referred to as ‘UP-Bihar wala’. “They used to ask me for money & target me saying ‘Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari nahi chalti’,” the student was quoted as saying by ANI. The victim also alleged that he wasn’t helped by police either. “When I complained to the police, they didn’t take me seriously,” he added. In the video, the victim is pitted against a wall at the college premises by 7-8 other students. As the fight escalates, the victim is slapped and thrashed brutally by the students. However, the students run away as soon as they see a guard coming.

#WATCH: A student beaten up by group of students in Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. The student says ‘They used to ask me for money & target me saying ‘Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari nahi chalti’. When I complained to the police, they didn’t take me seriously’ (15.03.18) pic.twitter.com/49NidXaZbn — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

In recent times, many incidents of campus violence have come into light. In February, a first-year student of Dyal Singh College was assaulted by two of his seniors. The students were allegedly attacked as they belonged to the scheduled caste. The main victim got 14 stitches on his face and was hospitalised. Meanwhile, students of UP and Bihar have a history of being assaulted in other states of the country. In November 2017, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar telephoned his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to express concern over the reported assault on students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Imphal, many of whom hailed from the state.

Nitish Kumar had urged the Manipur CM to put a check on such incidents and ensure adequate security to students hailing from Bihar. This after several students from Bihar, were reportedly injured when some locals barged into the NIT campus and beat them up. In October 2008, North Indian students, including students from Bihar, preparing for the railway entrance exam, were attacked by Raj Thackeray’s MNS supporters in Mumbai. One student from Bihar was killed during the attack.