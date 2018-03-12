Delhi: Two killed, three injured as alcohol and speed turns joyride into fatal accident

Delhi: A car with five on-board met with a fatal accident when the driver in inebriated condition lost control

Speed and alcohol turned a joyride with friends into a nightmare when the girl driving the car lost control of the vehicle and hit a divider, killing two male students onboard and injuring three other girls sitting in the car. The accident was so intense that the car completely mangled and the police had to use gas-cutters to get through the wreckage and pull out the victims. The horrific incident took place early on Sunday morning at around 2: 45 AM in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Diksha Dadu (20) was driving the car in an inebriated condition with her four friends – Rashi Sharma, Joshita Mohanty, Reetesh Dahiya, and Siddhartha, on board. While Rashi was seated beside the driver’s seat, the other three were seated behind. As the car approached the T-point at Hudson Lane, Diksha lost control hitting a divider. Due to the speed of the car, it overturned and rammed a traffic signal pole. As per the police, the car (Hyundai i20) was moving at a speed more than 100 km/hr. While the airbags saved Diksha and Rashi, luck didn’t favour Reetesh Dahiya and Siddhartha, who died on spot.

As per police speculation, Joshita escaped death with minor injuries as she was seated between the two men.

The medical examination of Diksha revealed that she was in an inebriated condition. DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that Diksha’s learning driving licence had expired last year in October. An FIR under IPC sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered against Diksha, who was arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

During the investigation, it was found out that the group was heading to Murthal after attending a festival at the Amity University. On the way, the group grabbed snacks and plastic glasses at Connaught Place. Police suspect that the group consumed liquor in the car. The blood samples of the members of the group have been sent to pathology to attest the same.

Eye-witnesses to the incident say that the car was driving at an extremely fast speed and the sound of the accident was as loud as an explosion. They say that woman behind the steering wheel managed to move out of the car on her own while the other four remained trapped till the traffic police helped them out.