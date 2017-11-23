Delhi transport minister reviews electric buses

(Source: PTI)

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday reviewed the use of electric buses, which the government is considering to add to the city bus fleet. “Transport Minister has began on-field stock taking of electric bus technology,” a government official said. Earlier this month, after coming under fire for not utilising Rs 787 crore of environmental cess, the Aam Aadmi Party government had said that they were planning to buy 500 electric buses with the money. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had said that the government has plan to buy 500 electrical buses, but had no depots to park them and blamed Lt. Governor Anil Baijal for not allotting land.