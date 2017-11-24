Delhi Transport Corporation may install GPS bus fleet; see how you can benefit

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to float a tender shortly for the installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) in all its 3,944 buses. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is planning to float a tender shortly for the installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) in all its 3,944 buses. The move by the Delhi government will prove to be a big boon for commuters who will be able to track the movement of buses and also be able to board the one they want at the scheduled time of arrival without having to waste their time. Delhi government’s transport department will be setting up a call centre from where they will track the real-time movement of all the buses. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is also planning to come up with a mobile application for commuters to help them find out the available buses from their location to the extent of their destination, Times of India reported.

The move is not new for DTC as there are buses available currently that are equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS) but reportedly they don’t function well. Previously, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) was responsible for tracking and locating buses in the Delhi region and has been billing the government since 2010. But, the department has failed to provide a real-time data to the transport corporation. The DTC till September was unable to track 3,780 buses as the GPS installed in them were out of order. The machine working in DTC buses went out of order within a year of being fitted. According to an official, the reasons are due to manhandling and software trouble in the GPS.

Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday in a meeting decided that DTC will take over the responsibility and will install GPS itself for monitoring of buses. In the meeting, DTC decided to go for ‘cost model’ plan in which cost of these devices will be fixed and then an approval from DTC will be taken before floating the tender.

“The monitoring of data from GPS devices in DTC buses was being done by DIMTS but the result was not satisfactory. As a result, DIMTS was given a notice of termination a month ago and the agreement has now been terminated,” a transport department official said, according to ToI. The official further commented that DTC was free to install GPS in buses to track them and now procedures of operation of control room would now be worked out.

The GPS will also help DTC locate buses more efficiently and will also help the transport corporation to rationalise routes to ensure a better service was provided to commuters.