Delhi traffic restricted for Independence Day rehearsals at Red Fort

Roads like Tilak Marg, Mathura Road and Ring Road will remain closed for the general public between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on both the days. (Source: Reuters)

A number of roads will remain closed on Sunday morning while traffic will be diverted to the other roads. Roads like Tilak Marg, Mathura Road and Ring Road will remain closed for the general public between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on both the days. The Advisory of the Delhi Traffic Police has said that only labeled vehicles will be allowed to travel on these roads in both the days. They also said that movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will be prohibited after midnight till 11 a. m. on both the days.

They added that deboarding at the Jama Masjid Railway Station and Red Fort station won’t be allowed after 6:30 a.m. till the rehearsals are complete. Alternative routes will remain open to railway stations, bus stations and hospitals near the venue of Independence Day function. The Independence Day function will be held at the Red Fort on August 15. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest.