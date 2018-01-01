Delhi Traffic Police issues over 1700 challans for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

Delhi Traffic Police revealed that 745 challans were issued for drunk driving before 12 am. (Photo: IE)

On New Year’s night, Delhi Traffic Police fined more than 1700 people for drunk driving in the capital. Deependra Pathak, Delhi Police Special PRO while speaking to the media said that 745 challans were issued for drunk driving before 12 am. He added that more than 1007 challans were issued after 12 am. Pathak also made a revelation that more than 90% of the violators were youngsters. This is a sharp rise in the number of drunk driving cases that happened on last New Year’s Eve. Around 889 were prosecuted for drunken driving on New Year eve in 2016. In 2015, 6,486 were prosecuted for committing various violations, including offences like drunken and dangerous driving, police said.

In order to prevent drunk driving in the national capital, on Saturday, the Delhi Police took to Twitter to convey the message of safe driving. In a series of tweets, to make the people of Delhi aware of consequences about driving under influence of alcohol. Delhi Police have tweeted effective messages with one-liners like- ‘Thodi si wine bhi nahin hai fine’ and ‘Plan hai daru chakna to gaadi ghar hi rakhna’.

In Delhi, Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 is applied while charging drunk driving offenders. It is treated as a criminal offence in the capital. According to the Act, if anyone is found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, that offender is punishable (for the first offence) with imprisonment ranging from at least six months imprisonment and/or with a fine that may amount to Rs 2,000. The offender repeats the offence then the punishment can go up to three years of imprisonment and/or a fine amounting to Rs 3,000.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a year after a mob molested multiple women at Bengaluru’s MG Road and Brigade Road on New Year’s Eve, Bengaluru police made sure that the incident is not repeated. As per a report in Bangalore Mirror, around 15,000 police officials were deployed in the city. CCTV cameras and even drones were used to ensure that incident like last year is repeated. Speaking on the issue, T Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner today said, “There have been no cases of molestation.” He also added that more than 1300 traffic violators were booked on New Year’s Eve.