Delhi traffic jams add to commuters’ woes due to Republic Day full dress rehearsal; check out routes to avoid

Commuting in Delhi was reduced to a crawl earlier today as the authorities carried out a Republic Day full dress rehearsal parade. Massive traffic jams were witnessed in various parts of central Delhi as the parade that began at 9.50 AM from Vijay Chowk moved towards the Red Fort. It affected commute times in the city hugely as all the routes around the area remained closed for the drill. Even in areas such as Mayur Vihar Phase I, traffic restrictions placed by Delhi Traffic Police caused a delay as long as one-and-a-half hours.

Delhi: Traffic jam near Mayur Vihar Phase 1 area due to full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade today. pic.twitter.com/dHtLNBoICf — ANI (@ANI_news) January 23, 2017

Jams are expected to continue on Monday and Wednesday for the ongoing dress rehearsals. As per senior traffic officials, the roads on the parade route will remain closed in parts and traffic will be diverted according to the movement of the parade. All the offices in the vicinity of Rajpath will remain closed till 1 pm today. The traffic police department has made the elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the parade along the route.

For those who will be getting back home in the evening, traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Rajpath has been stopped from 6.30 p.m. yesterday evening and no traffic will be allowed till the parade is over today. Similarly, traffic will not be allowed on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road today till the parade is over.

Dehi Metro rail services will remain available for the commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal parade. However, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan was not permitted from 5 am to 12 noon and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45am to 12 noon today.

Roads which are most likely to get affected by the parade on Monday and Wednesday are Barakhamba Road, South Avenue, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Shahjahan Road, India Gate C-Hexagon, Akbar Road, Rajaji Marg, Purana Quila Road, Copernicus Marg, Tilak Marg and Sher Shah Road.