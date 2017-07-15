Delhi to Varansi in 2.5 hours? This bullet train will make it possible

The latest addition to its pan-India Bullet Train project via an avant-garde network of a bullet train, is the Delhi-Varanasi corridor.(Representation image Source: Reuters)

The Bharatiya Janata Party government is at full throttle to take development projects in India a notch higher. The latest addition to its pan-India Bullet Train project of connecting cities via an avant-garde network of a bullet train, is the Delhi-Varanasi corridor. After a deal for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor was inked with Japan, the government has lined up the 720 km stretch between the capital, Delhi and PM Narendra Modi’s holy Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, according to a report by India.com.

This high-speed project is going to reduce the current travel time by almost 9 hours, by travelling at the speed of upto 250km/h. This stretch will be a part of the Sequent Delhi-Kolkata corridor which will cover 1,513 km in approximately 5 hours. The route will cover cities of Agra, Kanpur, Patna and Dhanbad. The report further added that the estimated preliminary cost for the Delhi-Varanasi route will be around Rs 52,680 crore and Rs 1.21 lakh crore for the Delhi-Kolkata stretch.

You may also like to watch:

A feasibility study of this unprecedented project conducted by the Spanish firm M/s INECO-TYPSA-ICT stated a base fare of Rs. 4.5 per km, costing around Rs. 1,980 for a trip from Delhi to Lucknow and Rs 3,240 for Delhi to Varanasi. The report also explores the possibility of operating a double decker bullet train. Ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the government has prioritised this project and roped in immense speculation from its UP balloters.

This news comes just one day after India’s first solar powered train was flagged off from New Delhi. The 1600 HP solar-powered DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train was flagged off from Safdarjung railway station on Friday. Railways’ first DEMU rake with solar power hotel load system, based at Shakurbasti shed, was launched by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. The solar panels for DEMU are being made by Noida based firm Jakson Engineers Limited (JEL). “We have dispatched solar panels for 30 DEMU coaches in Chennai and 50 DEMU coaches in Amritsar,” Dinesh Khanchandani of JEL had informed Indian Express.