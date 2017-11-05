Delhi to get its longest skywalk, work to be completed by March 2018

This skywalk will be the longest skywalk in the capital built by Public Works Department at ITO. The skywalk will be longer than a footbridge and will have steel benches, overhead canopies and space for booths for people to access snacks and refreshments. (Photo: IE)

Delhi PWD (Public Works Department) has begun working on the 615-metre long Skywalk-project that aims to connect 25 major office complexes, two Metro stations, Tilak Bridge railway station and seven major highways, according to The Indian Express. This skywalk will be the longest skywalk in the capital built by Public Works Department at ITO. The skywalk will be longer than a footbridge and will have steel benches, overhead canopies and space for booths for people to access snacks and refreshments. One footbridge of the skywalk will connect the footpath of Sikandra Road near the Institute of Archaeology to the parking lot of Pragati Maidan. Other than that there will be three more wings – one will connect the Mathura Road Bus stand, another will connect Tilak Bridge Railway station, one ramp may also provide access to Tilak Marg footpath near the Supreme Court.

On being asked about the construction works, an official working with PWD told IE, “Construction will begin by laying the foundation of the staircase near the Institute of Archaeology. This will be one of the entry and exit points for the skywalk.”

There will be another foot-over-bridge that will connect Tilak Railway Bridge Station and the first foot-over-bridge under the Metro viaduct. Another part will have a ramp that will descend near the Hanuman temple at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. “Another FOB may start at the point on the Railway Lane (College Lane) near the Tilak Bridge Railway Station and may be connected to the first FOB at under the Metro viaduct. The third FOB may connect the footpath of DDU Marg to the lane near the drain on the other side of the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,” the official added.

According to the officials, the project is set to be completed by March 2018 and is built on an expected cost of Rupees 41 crore. The centre has agreed to pay 80 per cent of the cost while the rest will be beared by the state government.