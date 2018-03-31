Delhi temperature soars, scorching heat grips other parts of North India; normal life affected

The maximum temperature is reaching heights in New Delhi and other parts of North India, resulting in scorching heat gripping the people in the national capital and neighbouring states. (PTI)

The maximum temperature is reaching heights in New Delhi and other parts of North India, resulting in scorching heat gripping the people in the national capital and neighbouring states. The normal life was thrown out of gear in several parts of the city on Friday when the mercury soared to 36 degree Celsius. It was, however, lesser than the 40 degrees that were registered on Tuesday, while it was 38 plus degrees on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius was registered in Palam, near IGI Airport. Meanwhile, Aya Nagar recorded 36.8 degree Celsius and Lodhi Road measured 36.3 degree Celsius. These maximum temperatures are expected to follow a similar trend, with minor fluctuations, the Skymet weather said.

The maximum temperature was recorded over the plains was 43.4C at Idar, in Gujarat while The minimum temperature was measured as 13.2C in Amritsar.

Such weather affects the elderly and children the most. The experts said that these people are most vulnerable to heat-related illness at this time. Such weather conditions do not allow homes to cool from the extreme daytime heat and therefore it contributes to the illness. Besides, severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan and Gujarat.

As per the report, the day temperatures were markedly above normal in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir; Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab and of east Rajasthan; Vidarbha; in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Konkan, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Marathwada and Tamil Nadu.

What is the reason?

• The harsh weather is a result of a cyclonic circulation that has now formed over central Pakistan leading to change in wind direction, skymetweather observed.

• Previously, northerly winds were keeping the temperatures in India under check.

• Now the winds have now started blowing from the southwest direction.

• These hot winds have been travelling from Balochistan region where temperatures have already been settling above the 40-degree mark.

• The hot winds have further led to an increase in the temperatures over the Delhi-NCR region, making it the hottest so far in this season.