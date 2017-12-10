Delhi-Sikar direct train to boost tourism: Rajen Gohain

Minister of States for Railways Rajen Gohain. (ANI)

A direct train between Sikar town and national capital Delhi on broad gauge tracks will boost tourism in the Shekhawati region of the desert state and benefit tourists, traders and Armymen hailing from Rajasthan, a Minister said on Sunday. The train between Sikar and Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla station will take two hours less than the travel time on the metre-gauge line. The Sikar-Delhi train will run via Churu and Bikaner, thereby connecting a majority of towns in Shekhawati region to Delhi, including Jhunjhunu, Fatehpur, Churu, Sadulpur, and Bikaner, said Minister of States for Railways Rajen Gohain after flagging off a train between Sikar and Churu on the broad gauge tracks. “This connectivity will make it easy for foreign tourists to visit Shekhawati, which will definitely boost tourism. The ‘havelis’ of Shekhawati and other monuments in the region are a centre of attraction for tourists.”

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Tarun Jain said: “Earlier, it was problematic for residents of Churu, Sikar, and Fatehpur to visit Delhi by train as they had to go to Jaipur to catch a train to Delhi.”